Epl: Awoniyi’s Goal Lands

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, secured Nottingham Forests’ safety in the English Premier League while also handing Manchester City their third title in last three years after scoring the only goal in his club’s 1-0 defeat of Arsenal to end the Gunners fainting hope of the title. The Gunners, top for the majority of the campaign, are four points behind City with only one game left to play after being beaten 1-0 on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s side have won the title in five of the past six campaigns.

They also have a chance to claim the Treble, with the FA Cup and Champions League finals to come next month. Only Manchester United, in 1998-99, have previously achieved that feat – and it is their derby rivals whom City will meet at Wembley on 3 June, before facing Inter Milan a week later in Istanbul, where they will seek their first Champions League triumph. Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino scored an 89th-minute equaliser against Aston Villa to keep alive Liverpool’s faint hopes of a top- four finish in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are three points behind Newcastle United and Manchester United with one game remaining, meaning their two rivals need just one point from their final two games to secure Champions League qualification for next season. Casemiro’s stunning overhead kick edged Manchester United a step closer to a top-four finish as they secured a narrow Premier League victory over Bournemouth. The Red Devils need just one point from their final two games against Chelsea and Fulham to secure Champions League football at Old Trafford next season.