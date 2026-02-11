EPL: Aston Villa Score Late Winner To Stay In Title Race

Aston Villa’s hopes of a UEFA Champions League (UCL) top-four Premier League (EPL) finish received a significant boost as Jack Hinshelwood’s late own goal secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Brighton at Villa Park on Wednesday.

With heavyweights such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea leading the chasing pack to overtake Villa, a positive performance and result was sorely needed here with the Seagulls having now won just one of their past 13 PL fixtures.

Despite the potential perks of entertaining a struggling Brighton side that came into the encounter with one victory in 12 PL outings, the first half was tepid at best, even if the hosts did find themselves in several dangerous positions.

READ ALSO:

The second period started similarly to the first, only with Brighton threatening more frequently. Shortly before the hour mark, the Seagulls went closest thus far as Emiliano Martínez produced a stunning fingertip save to tip Ferdi Kadıoğlu’s rasping drive onto the crossbar.

Both managers then turned their benches in an attempt to give their respective sides extra impetus, yet both teams dealt well with what was thrown at them.

Villa had far more possession as the end neared, but just as it looked like they would have only a point to show for it, they found a winner in the final five minutes.

The goal was fortuitous, as Tyrone Mings’ flick-on took a big deflection off Hinshelwood on its way past Verbruggen, although no one in the Holte End cared.

Brighton immediately pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but it wasn’t forthcoming, allowing Villa to see out the remainder of the game.