""" """

New Telegraph

December 15, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 15, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. EPL: Arteta Speaks…

EPL: Arteta Speaks On Arsenal’s 0-0 Draw With Everton

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has said they “Fully deserved” to defeat Everton in their Premier League clash on Saturday, December 14.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Gunners dominated the entire game and did not concede any big chances against the Toffees.

However, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka missed opportunities to score.

READ ALSO:

“Very disappointing not to win the game. We fully deserved to win the game,” Arteta told Sky Sports after the match.

“We conceded no shots. We dominated the play. When we generated big chances, we didn’t score a goal.”

On Everton having a longer break in between games: “No. It doesn’t matter. Look at the intensity of what we generated in the second half.

“Frustrating especially when we concede zero [chances] and dominate the game so much.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
"
"
Tags:

Read Previous

Arne Slot Ban From Liverpool’s Next EPL Game
Read Next

PWAN Stars Hands Over Apartments In Lagos, Fulfils Nigerians’ Dreams Of Owning Homes
Share
Copy Link
×