EPL: Arteta May Dump Arsenal For Man Utd – Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand, a former England defender has said that Mikel Arteta, the manager of Arsenal, might sign a contract with Manchester United.

Ferdinand disclosed this on Monday’s episode of his podcast Vibe with FIVE.

The former United player claims that Arteta will quit the Emirates if the team chooses to start Arteta in replacement of Erik ten Hag.

“Mikel Arteta would leave Arsenal to join Man United, 100 per cent.

“No one is saying it’s happening but if Man United in a wild dream said, ‘Do you know what, Erik ten Hag, thank you’ or Erik ten Hag has been poached by Bayern Munich, and he goes there, and then Man United say top of the list is Arteta.

“Arteta is going in and saying to the lads, ‘listen, guys, it’s been emotional but I’ve got to move, I’ve got to go.’” Ferdinand said.