December 9, 2024
December 9, 2024
EPL: Arteta Lauds Versatile Player Iwobi

Fulham v Luton Town Premier League, Craven Cottage, 16 September 2023 Picture : Keith Gillard

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta is thrilled to see his former Gunners teammate, Alex Iwobi thrive at Fulham.

Iwobi has been in fantastic form since arriving at Fulham from Everton last summer.

The 28-year-old has scored five times in 15 league appearances for Marco Silva’s side this season.

Arteta praised the Nigeria international for his special qualities.

“I always liked him a lot. I thought that he had tremendous talent and a very special quality”.

“He has the capacity to play in different spaces and positions. I’m really happy to see him performing at this level.”

