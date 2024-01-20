EPL: Arteta Gives Update On Rice, Gabriel

Following the injuries sustained by Declan Rice and Gabriel Magalhaes against Crystal Palace, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has said he’s optimistic that they are not life-threatening.

With a comfortable 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, Arsenal got back on track after three straight losses.

However, Rice and Gabriel were unable to play the whole 90 minutes against Crystal Palace, with the England midfielder appearing to indicate he had strained his hamstring prior to leaving the game.

However, with fifteen minutes left, Gabriel appeared to be complaining of a calf ache as he walked to the substitutes’ bench.

He said: “Declan was feeling something—a sensation in the hamstring at 3-0. Gabriel, he had a tackle, I think, in the first half on his knee and I think he was a little bit struggling.”

Asked if the problems were potentially serious, Arteta added: “I hope not but let’s see.”