EPL: Arsenal’s Title Hope In Shambles As Wissa Scores Late Goal For Brentford

Yoane Wissa scored late in the second half as Brentford and Arsenal played out a drab draw that leaves the second-placed Gunners 10 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta made five changes from the side that so impressively beat Real Madrid 3-0 midweek in the Champions League, and the game at Emirates Stadium lacked quality from the off.

It took until the 20th minute for the first effort on target when Kristoffer Ajer had a shot saved by David Raya after Bryan Mbeumo played him into the area.

Arsenal thought they had taken the lead minutes later when Kieran Tierney headed in Ethan Nwaneri’s cross, but a video assistant referee (VAR) check showed the left-back was offside.

Leandro Trossard produced the Gunners’ first effort on target just before half-time when his low drive was pushed away by Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Thomas Partey scored the opening goal in the 61st minute after excellent work from Declan Rice, the England midfielder carrying the ball from deep in his own half and setting up Partey who shot powerfully past Flekken.

Brentford equalised 13 minutes later when Nathan Collins headed the ball back across the Arsenal penalty area for Wissa to cleverly hook it into the net on the turn from six yards out.

Liverpool can move 13 points clear when they host West Ham on Sunday (14:00 BST), but Arsenal’s focus now turns to their Champions League second leg in Madrid on Wednesday.

