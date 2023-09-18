EPL: Arsenal win at Everton as Chelsea play dour draw with B’mouth

Arsenal moved fourth in the Premier League table and made it two away wins out of two this season as Leandro Trossard’s second-half strike unlocked resolute Everton at Goodison Park.

Conversely, Bournemouth and Chelsea continued their lacklustre starts to the campaign with the first goalless draw of the Premier League season.

Substitute Trossard produced a classy finish from Bukayo Saka’s perceptive 69th-minute cutback to give Arsenal the breakthrough they had struggled to make despite dominating large parts of an uninspired game.

Everton seemed content to hold out for a point which would have moved them out of the relegation zone, and they they were handed an early reprieve when Gabriel Martinelli’s composed 21st-minute finish was ruled out because a VAR checked deemed Eddie Nketiah to have been offside in the build-up.

Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford pushed Martin Odegaard’s fierce strike away shortly after the break, while David Raya – who replaced Aaron Ramsdale in goal for Arsenal in his first appearance since signing on loan from Brentford in August – had precious little to be concerned by.

Raya’s surprising inclusion made him the first goalkeeper to start for Arsenal other than Ramsdale since March 2022, when Bernd Leno played against Aston Villa.

Sean Dyche’s side failed to manage any possession inside Arsenal’s penalty area during the first 30 minutes, although Abdoulaye Doucoure unsuccessfully appealed for a penalty against William Saliba once they eventually entered the box.

Bournemouth are yet to win in the league under Andoni Iraola, while Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea have one win to show from their five league games.

Chelsea had the better chances with Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling hitting the woodwork and Levi Colwill having a goal disallowed for offside.

New Blues signing Cole Palmer had a chance to win the game late on but shot straight at Neto. Bournemouth had opportunities to win too with Dominic Solanke forcing a Robert Sanchez save and heading wide.