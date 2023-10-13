EPL, Arsenal To Pay Tribute To Israel-Gaza Victims

After Israel was attacked by the Palestinian terrorist organisation, Hamas, the English Premier League (EPL) and Arsenal football club have promised to remember the victims.

It would be recalled that Hamas caught Israel off guard after invading the country on Saturday, killing hundreds of people, and kidnapping about 150 more.

As for the Premier League, the league body announced that the victims of the conflict will be honoured in the league’s games that will take place from Saturday 21 to Monday 23 October.

”The Premier League is shocked and saddened by the escalating crisis in Israel and Gaza, and strongly condemns the horrific and brutal acts of violence against innocent civilians”, the league body wrote.

"We hope for peace, and our heartfelt sympathies are with the victims, their families, and the communities Impacted. "As a mark of respect for all those affected, Premier League players, managers, and match officials will wear black armbands and observe a moment's silence at the fixtures taking place from Saturday 21 to Monday 23 October. "The League will also donate to the British Red Cross to support the aid efforts helping those in urgent need." Also, Arsenal football club sympathized with the victims of the conflict and confirmed that the Arsenal game against Chelsea on October 21, and Arsenal's Women's game against Aston Villa on October 15 will be used to honour the victims. The club wrote: "We express our deep sorrow to all those impacted by the attacks in Israel on Saturday and the unfolding human tragedy of the past week, claiming innocent lives in both Israel and Gaza. We stand alongside all our supporters and our communities worldwide affected by this conflict.

“Together as a club, we will remember all those who have lost their lives and pay our respects at our forthcoming women’s and men’s fixtures against Aston Villa and Chelsea.”