EPL: Arsenal To Host Manchester City In Emirates

The stage is set for this weekend’s biggest Premier League match as Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium after the mid-week Champions League final group stage matches.

The kick-off time for the match is 5:30 pm and it will be the last Premier League game on Sunday, February 2.

Sunday Telegraph reports that both teams head to the game after winning their Premier League matches last weekend against Wolves and Chelsea, respectively.

Arsenal won 1-0 against Wolves while Man City won 3-1 against Chelsea at Etihad Stadium.

The last time both teams met was in the Premier League last September 2024.

The Gunners played 2-2 against the Cityzens at Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland, John Stones, Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel scored the goals during the encounter.

Arsenal will hope to close the nine-point gap between them and Premier League leaders Liverpool when they face the visitors.

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has already ruled out defender Ben White for the game against Man City.

Arteta said at his pre-match press conference, “Ben is definitely out, hasn’t trained with us yet so is not going to be available. No other news from the game against Girona.”

The Spaniard also cast doubt over the availability of goalkeeper David Raya due to injury.

“It’s a muscular issue so we have to wait and see,” the Gunners coach added.

Arteta’s side currently sit in second place on the Premier League table, behind Liverpool after 23 matches.

Man City, on the other hand, will hope to build on their last win against Chelsea when they visit Arsenal.

They currently sit in the 4th position in the Premier League table with 41 points after 23 games.

Man City manager, Pep Guardiola has already confirmed at his pre-match press conference that he is not expecting any infirm troops back for Sunday’s clash.

This means that Rodri (knee), Oscar Bobb (leg), Nathan Ake (muscle), Ruben Dias (groin), and Jeremy Doku will all be missing again.

A win for City against Arsenal will see Guardiola’s side still maintain the 4th position with 44 points on the log.

Guardiola will endeavour to beat Arsenal at their home this evening to consolidate their place in the top four.

His Arsenal counterpart Arteta will hope for Arsenal to win and continue chasing down Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The kick-off time for the Premier League match is 5:30 pm, Nigerian time.

