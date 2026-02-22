EPL: Arsenal Thumps Spurs 4-1 To Extend Title Lead

Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres both scored twice for Arsenal as they thumped Tottenham in a 4-1 win in the North London derby on Sunday night, February 22.

The win moves the Gunners five points clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand, in a performance full of intent and aggression following their 2-2 draw with Wolves in midweek.

Arsenal won the first meeting this season 4-1 with Eze scoring three of the four goals, and he saved his best for Spurs again, scoring the opener when hooking home from close range.

Sunday Telegraph reports that it was his first goal since that famous treble in November 2025.

Arsenal had full control but allowed Spurs back in almost instantly, as 24 seconds after the restart, Declan Rice was caught in possession, which allowed Randal Kolo Muani to nip in and finish powerfully.

Gyokeres restored Arsenal’s lead – capping a complete performance from the striker – before Eze popped up again to sweep home a rebound to make it 3-1.

Spurs did think they had levelled the game at 2-2 before Eze’s second when Kolo Muani fired home, but it was chalked off by referee Peter Bankes for a push on Gabriel, a decision that wasn’t overturned by VAR.

With Arsenal cruising to three points, Gyokeres put extra gloss on the win during injury time, netting his second.

The away fans taunted the Spurs fans with chants of “going down, going down” and “we’ll never play you again” as their rivals remain just four points off the relegation zone.