EPL: Arsenal Suffer Another Major Injury Blow

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, who disclosed this on Monday evening confirmed that the England forward sustained a knee injury.

“Raheem Sterling will also be out for weeks. He’s suffered an injury, it’s his knee,” Arteta told Journalist.

“He will be assessed again in the next days to understand how long he will be out.”

Arteta had earlier confirmed that Bukayo Saka will be out of action due to injury.

This means that both Sterling and Saka are expected to miss Arsenal’s next Premier League game against Ipswich Town on Friday.