EPL: Arsenal Set To Pay £25,000 Fine As Six Players Booked Against Liverpool

Arsenal is set to pay a fine of £25,000 as six of its players received yellow cards during the match against Liverpool.
On Sunday, the Gunners prevailed 3-1 in a tough match.
Seven players received bookings, Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool receiving a red card and six yellow ones.
Three of the four Arsenal defenders who began the match were booked: Ben White, William Saliba, and Gabriel Magalhaes.
The referee also took the name of Jakub Kiwior, who replaced Oleksandr Zinchenko in the game.
Yellow cards were also given to Kai Havertz and Declan Rice.
The Premier League will fine the north London team £25,000 due to the number of yellow cards they received.
Chelsea and Liverpool were also penalised earlier in the campaign season after at least six of their players received bookings.