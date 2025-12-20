Arsenal returned to the summit of the Premier League after securing a narrow but deserved 1–0 victory over Everton, with Victor Gyökeres’ first-half penalty proving decisive at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners dominated large spells of the contest and were rewarded in the 27th minute when Gyökeres calmly converted from the spot, sending the Everton goalkeeper the wrong way to register the only goal of the match.

The penalty capped a strong opening period from Mikel Arteta’s side, who controlled possession and dictated the tempo from midfield.

Arsenal continued to press for a second goal and came agonisingly close on two occasions. Leandro Trossard rattled the woodwork with a curling effort after cutting inside from the left, while Martin Zubimendi was equally unfortunate as his long-range strike also crashed against the post, denying the hosts a more comfortable lead.

Everton struggled to gain a foothold for much of the game but felt they should have been awarded a penalty of their own midway through the second half. Jarrad Branthwaite’s replacement, Barry, went down in the Arsenal box following clumsy contact from William Saliba.

However, the referee waved away the appeals, judging the challenge insufficient to warrant a spot kick.

Despite Everton’s late attempts to apply pressure, Arsenal remained composed at the back, seeing out the closing stages with relative ease to claim all three points.

The victory lifts Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League table, where they now hold a two-point advantage over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

City had earlier underlined their title credentials with a commanding 3–0 win over West Ham, ensuring the title race remains tightly contested as the season progresses.

For Arsenal, the result not only reinforces their position at the summit but also highlights their growing maturity, as they combined control, defensive solidity, and attacking threat to edge past a stubborn Everton side.