EPL: Arsenal Needs To Sign Two Players – Hargreaves

After Arsenal’s 2-0 Premier League loss to West Ham, former Manchester United midfielder, Owen Hargreaves has urged the team to buy a new striker and a new left-back.

It would be recalled that on Thursday night, December 28 at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal was defeated by West Ham.

The Hammers’ victory was cemented by goals from Tomas Soucek and Konstantinos Mavropanos in each half, dealing a serious blow to the Gunners’ chances of winning the Premier League title.

“I think Arsenal they have got all these brilliant football players, all they need is somebody just put the ball in the back in the back of the net,” Hargreaves told Premier League Productions.

“I just think when [Mikel] Arteta can look at that game [against West Ham United], 74 per cent possession, 30 shots, they did more than enough to get something from the game.

“I feel like they have got a lot of brilliant football players, but they probably just need another one or two, a centre-forward and a left-back, they could do with a couple in that Declan mould.”

Arsenal is now two points behind leaders Liverpool in second place following their loss to West Ham.