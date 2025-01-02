EPL: Arsenal Move Second With Win At Brentford

Share

Arsenal moved back into second place in the Premier League table and cut Liverpool’s title lead down to six points with a rousing comeback win at Brentford.

The undermanned Gunners kicked off 2025 in style in an entertaining London derby at the Gtech Community Stadium, which saw a quickfire second-half double from Mikel Merino and Gabriel Martinelli secure a fourth consecutive win across all competitions after Gabriel Jesus had earlier cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo’s opener.

Arsenal made four changes from the side that laboured to victory over Ipswich on Friday to close out 2024 in their first match without the injured Bukayo Saka, with Kai Havertz missing through illness amid rumours of a sickness bug in the camp and Declan Rice only on the bench as Raheem Sterling also remained sidelined with a knee issue.

Mikel Arteta handed a first league start to 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri in Saka’s usual position down the right flank, with Merino and Thomas Partey both drafted into midfield and Riccardo Calafiori replacing young Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back.

