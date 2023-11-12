EPL: Arsenal, Man United, Wolves Record Home Win

…As Solanke’s Double For B’mouth Sinks Newcastle

Arsenal moved level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City courtesy of a hard-fought victory over beleaguered Burnley. The Gunners, beaten at New- castle last weekend, had struggled to break down a disciplined Clarets side for much of the first half but broke the deadlock when Leandro Trossard bravely nodded in at the far post for Arsenal’s 1,000th goal at Emirates Stadium.

Burnley equalised eight minutes into the second half when Josh Brownhill’s low shot was deflected into the net by Gabriel, but the visitors were level for only three minutes before William Saliba headed in Trossard’s corner from point-blank range.

Oleksandr Zinchenko complet- ed the scoring with an acrobatic finish into the top corner after Dara O’Shea had inadvertently steered another Trossard corner onto the crossbar. Arsenal finished the game with 10 men after second-half substitute Fabio Vieira was shown a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Brownhill, but the Gunners held on comfortably.

Manchester United secured a much-needed victory over Luton at Old Trafford to ease the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag. A rare goal from Sweden defender Victor Lindelof, his first since December 2020, proved enough to reward the hosts’ dominance.

It should have been more, with Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho all guilty of wasting excellent opportunities. But a second successive clean sheet, for the first time this season, helped secure the points to please Ten Hag, less so the injury that forced star striker Hojlund off 11 minutes from time.

Wolves scored twice in stoppage time as they came from behind to beat Tottenham in the Premier League. Mario Lemina netted the winner in the seventh minute of additional time at Molineux, sliding the ball into the far side of the net after an expertly timed pass by Pablo Sarabia. Sarabia had levelled six minutes earlier with a sublime finish, volleying home after flicking the ball to himself in the air.

Meanwhile, Dominic Solanke scored twice to give Bournemouth a richly deserved victory over Newcastle United as injuries continue to mount for visiting manager Eddie Howe. Bournemouth failed to capitalise on numerous chances in the first half before Solanke eventually broke the deadlock after an hour, taking advantage of a fortunate ricochet off Joe Willock to slot in from close range.

He doubled Bournemouth’s lead 13 minutes later, flicking in a rebound after Luis Sinisterra’s header came back off the post.