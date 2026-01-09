Arsenal failed to capitalise on Manchester City’s midweek slip as they were held to a goalless draw by Liverpool in a tense Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

The Gunners had the opportunity to move eight points clear at the top of the table after City were held 1-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion, but they were unable to break down a resolute Liverpool side on a rain-soaked North London pitch.

The stalemate brought Arsenal’s run of five consecutive league victories to an end.

Despite dominating possession for long spells, Mikel Arteta’s side struggled to create clear-cut chances. Arsenal did not register a single shot on target between the 45th minute and stoppage time, with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson largely untroubled throughout the contest.

A late chance fell to Gabriel, but the defender could not find the decisive touch, leaving home fans holding their heads in frustration.

READ ALSO:

Liverpool, missing injured forward Hugo Ekitike, was also blunt in attack. Their best opportunity came in the first half when Conor Bradley struck the crossbar with a powerful effort.

Bradley’s evening ended prematurely, however, as he was forced off later in the match with what appeared to be a knee injury.

The draw brought Arsenal’s impressive run of seven straight home league wins to a halt, though they remain firmly in control of the title race. The North London side sits six points clear of both Manchester City and Aston Villa at the summit.

For Liverpool, the result does little to close the gap at the top. The defending champions remain fourth in the table, now 14 points adrift of Arsenal, as questions persist over their consistency in the title chase.

While neither side found the breakthrough, the result could prove more costly for Arsenal, who may look back on the missed opportunity as the season progresses.