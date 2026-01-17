Arsenal missed the opportunity to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League table after being held to a 0–0 draw by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday evening.

The Gunners went into the match knowing a win would have moved them nine points clear following Manchester City’s earlier defeat, but Mikel Arteta’s side were unable to break down a disciplined Forest team organised by Sean Dyche.

Instead, Arsenal had to settle for a second consecutive goalless league draw, having also failed to score against Liverpool in their previous outing.

Despite dominating possession and territory, Arsenal struggled to turn control into goals. They came close midway through the first half when Ben White’s inviting cross was almost met by Declan Rice, only for Ola Aina to intervene.

READ ALSO:

Moments later, Gabriel Martinelli squandered a golden opportunity from close range, sending his effort wide when it appeared easier to score.

Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels emerged as the standout performer. The Belgian produced his first major save shortly before the hour mark, keeping out Rice’s well-struck volley, before delivering an outstanding stop to deny Bukayo Saka.

Saka’s looping header looked destined for the net, but Sels reacted superbly, adjusting his feet and clawing the ball away with an acrobatic save.

Sels continued to frustrate Arsenal, bravely smothering Gabriel Jesus’ flick from close range and watching on as Mikel Merino headed narrowly wide from a Rice free-kick. Arsenal also had appeals waved away following a VAR review when a handball by Aina was deemed to be a natural movement.

Arteta cut a frustrated figure on the touchline as his side failed to find the decisive moment they needed. While Arsenal extended their lead at the top to seven points, that advantage could be reduced if Aston Villa win their game in hand, keeping the title race firmly alive.

For Forest, the draw was a valuable result in their battle for survival. They remain 17th in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone, and the defensive resilience shown will encourage Dyche as he looks to steer his side to safety.

Sels’ performance, in particular, underlined his importance after recently regaining his place in the starting line-up.

Arsenal now turn their attention to their next fixture at home, where they will aim to rediscover their attacking edge, while Forest prepare for a trip to Brentford, looking to build on a hard-earned clean sheet against the league leaders.