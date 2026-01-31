Arsenal put on a dominant display to defeat Leeds 4-0 and take a seven-point lead in the Premier League (EPL) on Saturday, January 31.

In an attempt to throw off Arsenal’s rhythm, Leeds started with a lot of energy and pressed hard in the early going, but after a protracted period of pressure, the breakthrough came in the 27th minute.

Bukayo Saka’s late departure before kickoff made Arsenal appear a little disorganised at first, but they eventually regained control.

After Leeds failed to handle an early corner, Noni Madueke, starting on the right, fired a cross into the six-yard box. Arsenal took a well-earned lead when Martin Zubimendi responded fastest and nodded the ball home from close range.

Unfortunately for the hosts, the visitors extended their lead just over 10 minutes later. Goalie Karl Darlow tried to punch clear under duress after Madueke’s second inswinging corner presented issues. Rather, the ball fell into his own net, giving Arsenal a commanding 2-0 lead and subduing Elland Road.

Leeds spent a lot of time defending their area and didn’t have a shot on goal by halftime. Leeds had a marginally better period early in the second half as Daniel Farke made substitutions at halftime to add more energy. After forcing a corner, Pascal Struijk’s header put David Raya to the test, but the Arsenal custodian handled it with ease.

In the 69th minute, the third goal was scored, officially ending the match. After coming off the bench, Gabriel Martinelli isolated his right-wing defender and sent a low cross into the six-yard area.

Further depressing the hosts was Viktor Gyokeres’s first league goal of the year, which he scored from close range after timing his run perfectly. Darlow denied both Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus as Arsenal continued to build opportunities.

After skillful play with Martin Odegaard, who had also come off the bench, Jesus eventually added a fourth goal in the 86th minute. The Brazilian striker sent a right-footed shot inside the far post after holding off his marker.