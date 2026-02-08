EPL: Arsenal Extend Lead; Wins For Chelsea, West Ham, Everton

•Romero sent off as Man United beat Spurs

Viktor Gyokeres scored twice as Arsenal comfortably beat Sunderland to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to nine points.

The Gunners looked like they were going to be frustrated by a well-organised Sunderland defence before Martin Zubimendi’s excellent strike beat Robin Roefs, after hitting the post.

Sunderland did cause problems, with Brian Brobbey unsettling the Arsenal backline with his physicality and the forward had a shot cleared off the line by Kai Havertz after keeper David Raya fumbled a long ball into the area.

Declan Rice and Havertz went close with curling strikes before substitute Viktor Gyokeres slammed the ball into the net after being teed up by Havertz in the 66th minute.

The Swedish international then finished into an empty net in stoppage time after Gabriel Martinelli rolled the ball across the box to him.

Cole Palmer on Saturday scored a first-half hat-trick as Chelsea won at bottom-of-the-table Wolves to continue their good run of form under Liam Rosenior.

The forward had four Premier League goals this season before Saturday’s match but almost equalled that tally in just one game as he produced an impressive display.

His first two came from the penalty spot, first converting coolly into the bottom corner after Joao Pedro had been fouled, then sending the goalkeeper the wrong way for his second, again coming after Pedro had been fouled.

Palmer then drove in from Marc Cucurella’s pass to wrap up the hat-trick in the 38th minute, with the Wolves’ defence having fallen apart.

Wolves were better at the start of the second half with Mateus Mane hitting the woodwork before Arokodare turned in from close range following a corner.

Meanwhile, West Ham boosted their Premier League survival aspirations with a vital 2-0 win at Burnley, whose own hopes appear increasingly forlorn.

At Craven Cottage, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall enhanced Everton’s chances of qualifying for Europe as he inspired his side to a late, come-frombehind win against Fulham.

The midfielder scored his first goal since returning from an injury lay-off to equalise in the 76th minute, after Vitalii Mykolenko’s own goal had put the home side ahead.

Dewsbury-Hall then had a hand in the winner as his corner caused Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno to fumble the ball into his own goal seven minutes from time.

In the first game of the day, Manchester United extended their winning run under Michael Carrick with a 2-0 defeat of 10-man Tottenham with skipper Cristian Romero getting a first-half red card, as he was accused of letting his team down.