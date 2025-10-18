EPL: Arsenal Defeat Fulham, Reclaims Top Spot in Premier League

Arsenal returned to the summit of the Premier League after edging Fulham 1–0 at Craven Cottage in a tightly contested London derby.

The solitary goal came midway through the second half, courtesy of Leandro Trossard, whose volley from a corner proved decisive in a match defined more by defensive resilience than attacking flair.

It was Arsenal’s fifth clean sheet in their last eight matches, a testament to their growing solidity at the back. Fulham, despite missing several key players and mounting sporadic pressure, were unable to break through.

The visitors created a limited threat in open play, with Bukayo Saka particularly well-marked, and their new playmaker, Martín Zubimendi, failing to recapture the spark of injured captain Ødegaard.

In the opening stages, Fulham looked sharper, with Raúl Jiménez and Harry Wilson both testing Arsenal’s defence. But as the match progressed, the Gunners grew into their rhythm, keeping Fulham at arm’s length.

The decisive moment came in the 58th minute when a well-worked corner routine saw Gabriel Magalhães flick on the ball toward Trossard, who volleyed it home under pressure. A later penalty shout for Arsenal was reviewed via VAR and ultimately overturned, adding to the tension.

With the victory, Arsenal climb three points clear at the top, pulling ahead of Manchester City and placing added pressure on Liverpool.

While the performance lacked attacking sparkle, it demonstrated the grit and consistency required of title contenders.

For Fulham, it was a valiant effort that lacked the finishing touch. Manager Marco Silva lamented fine margins and noted the impact of injuries on his squad’s fluidity. Still, he praised his players’ spirit and assured them they would bounce back.

Arsenal now look to build on the momentum as it pursues a first league title in over two decades. Fulham, meanwhile, return to the drawing board with hope that a tougher test can challenge even resilient opposition.