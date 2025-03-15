EPL: Arsenal, Chelsea tie live on GOtv

Share

Arsenal are hoping to get back to winning ways in the Premier League, as they host Chelsea on Sunday. The game, the biggest of the Premier League this weekend, will kick off at 2.30 pm and will be broadcast live on SuperSport Premier League GOtv channel 62.

Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal Manager, will be under the microscope, following a run of three games that brought two draws and a defeat to leave them trailing league leaders by a massive 15 points, having played one game less.

A win will reduce the gap to 12 points and raise hopes, though fading, that they still can beat Liverpool to the title.

On the other hand, Chelsea have won two of their last three games, moving into fourth on the log after their underwhelming 1-0 victory over Leicester last weekend. They will seek to consolidate their position by taking something from the game.

Also, on Sunday, floundering Manchester United will be guests of prime relegation candidates, Leicester. The match, which kicks off at 8 PM, will also be aired live on Super Sports Premier League GOtv channel 62. Leicester, managed by Manchester United legend and former interim manager, Ruud van Nistlerooy, look doomed with five losses in their last five games. They sit 19th on the 20-team log.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

