On Sunday evening, Arsenal moved six points clear at the top of the Premier League (EPL) after a 4–1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the victory followed Arsenal‘s new signing, Eberechi Eze, who scored a brilliant hat-trick at the Emirates Stadium.

Eze, who joined Arsenal from Crystal Palace in the summer, was the star of the derby. Leandro Trossard opened the scoring in the first half after controlling a pass and finishing into the far corner. Minutes later, Eze made it 2–0 with a powerful right-footed shot from the edge of the box.

Just 35 seconds into the second half, Eze struck again, placing another low shot into the bottom corner to give Arsenal full control.

Tottenham pulled one back when Richarlison spotted goalkeeper David Raya off his line and scored from long range. It was the Spurs’ first shot of the match.

Arsenal later restored their three-goal lead as Eze completed his hat-trick with another composed finish, becoming the first player to score a hat-trick in this derby in nearly 50 years.

The win gives Arsenal 29 points from 12 matches. They have now won nine games this season and are level with Manchester City on the most goals scored (24). Tottenham sit ninth with 18 points after suffering their fourth defeat of the campaign.

Arsenal will face Bayern Munich next in the Champions League on Wednesday before travelling to Chelsea in the Premier League next weekend.