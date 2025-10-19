Epl: Arsenal Beat Fulham To Go Top

•Wins for Man City, Brighton, Sunderland, Burnley

Arsenal moved three points clear at the top of the table after pinching a win at Fulham. Leandro Trossard scored the only goal of the game as the Gunners racked up their sixth win of the season. Erling Haaland netted twice to continue his sensational goalscoring streak and help Manchester City secure victory over Everton. Haaland scored a hat-trick for Norway during the recent international break and his second half double against the Toffees at Etihad Stadium took his tally to a remarkable 23 goals in only 13 games for club and country this season.

The 25-year-old had been kept quiet in the first half but came alive with his first opportunity of the contest, powerfully heading in from Nico O’Reilly’s cross. Five minutes later he converted again, sweeping home from Savinho’s cutback, which took a slight deflection off Everton defender James Tarkowski. Danny Welbeck scored a late winner as Newcastle United’s miserable record against Brighton at the Amex continued.

It looked like Brighton were going to have to settle for a share of the spoils after Nick Woltemade’s superb finish cancelled out Welbeck’s first-half opener. But Welbeck won the game for Brighton in the closing stages, sweeping home from the edge of the box to leave Newcastle stunned.

Sunderland also maintained their fine start to the Premier League season as they condemned Wolves to a sixth defeat from eight matches. Nordi Mukiele’s first-half goal from a clever interchange with Trai Hume set Regis Le Bris’ side on their way and Ladislav Krejci’s late own goal ensured all three points and a third victory at the Stadium of Light for the Black Cats this term. At Turf Moor, Burnley ended their five-match winless run in the Premier League after Loum Tchaouna’s sensational secondhalf goal helped them beat Leeds United.

Burnley had been without a victory in the top flight since beating Sunderland in August, but wrapped up a hard-earned three points when France Under-21 winger Tchaouna rifled a venomous shot into the top corner from around 30 yards out. Lesley Ugochukwu, who scored in Burnley’s 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa before the international break, had nodded Kyle Walker’s sublime cross into the corner to give the Clarets the lead in the first half. Meanwhile, Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a hat-trick, including a stoppage-time penalty, as Crystal Palace fought back from two goals down to draw with Bournemouth in a six-goal thriller at Selhurst Park.

In an incredible finish, Mateta completed his treble in the 97th minute after Marc Guehi had been wrestled to the ground by Bournemouth’s Bafode Diakite as a left-wing corner was being taken. There was still time for further drama but Mateta, who has now scored seven goals for the Eagles this season, blazed a potentially match-winning chance over the bar in the ninth minute of stoppage time.