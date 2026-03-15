EPL: Arsenal Beat Everton With Two Late Goals

…as Newcastle, Brighton secure wins

Viktor Gyokeres and 16-year-old Max Dowman scored late on as Arsenal edged past Everton to move 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

It looked as though Everton were going to frustrate the Gunners and battle to a wellearned draw before Gyokeres tapped home in the 89th minute after Jordan Pickford completely misjudged a cross into the box.

The visitors then threw everyone forward as they hunted an equaliser with a late corner. However, with Pickford stranded upfield, Dowman beat two defenders before racing away to roll the ball into an empty net and spark wild scenes inside Emirates Stadium.

Also at Stamford Bridge, Newcastle secured a shock 1-0 win against Chelsea with Anthony Gordon’s firsthalf goal securing the rare win.

Gordon slid in the 18th‑minute winner in front of England manager Thomas Tuchel, as the Blues were booed off at Stamford Bridge, losing at home to the Magpies for the first time since 2012. Gordon opened the scoring by slotting in from close range after Joe Willock broke Chelsea’s offside trap when running on to Tino Livramento’s pass.

After the goal, the video assistant referee (VAR) waved away a penalty appeal after checking whether Reece James had pulled down Malick Thiaw, but Chelsea threatened again through Palmer, whose shot was saved.

Having made a goalkeeping change for the fourth time in five matches, the newly recalled Rob Sanchez produced an excellent save to deny Jacob Ramsey just before half-time. Newcastle move up to ninth in the Premier League, while Chelsea remain fifth, having played a game more than Liverpool, who host Tottenham on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Yankuba Minteh scored the only goal of the game bizarrely as Brighton condemned Sunderland to a third straight home defeat in the Premier League.

The Gambia winger found the net from an incredibly tight angle in the 58th minute as his sliced cross from the byeline sneaked in past unsighted Black Cats goalkeeper Melker Ellborg at his near post.

In another game played on Saturday, Bournemouth lost further ground in the race for European football as they were held to a fourth consecutive Premier League draw by relegation-threatened Burnley at Turf Moor.

Andoni Iraola’s side are now unbeaten in 10 consecutive top-flight games but have drawn five of their past six – against Aston Villa, West Ham, Sunderland, Brentford and now Burnley.