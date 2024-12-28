Share

Liverpool defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold, has informed the Premier League club of his decision to join Real Madrid next year.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Alexander-Arnold’s current contract at Anfield will expire in June 2025 and the 26-year-old has made it clear he won’t sign a new deal.

The right-back came through the ranks at Liverpool and has enjoyed huge success, but has been left with a decision to make.

READ ALSO:

Despite Alexander-Arnold’s love for the Reds, he is ready for a new challenge and, this summer, he looks to have set his heart on a move to the Spanish capital.

This means he will join Madrid as a free agent.

Alexander-Arnold is one of three leading lights facing uncertain futures with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk also seeing their contracts expire this summer.

Share

Please follow and like us: