Liverpool defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold, has informed the Premier League club of his decision to join Real Madrid next year.
Saturday Telegraph reports that Alexander-Arnold’s current contract at Anfield will expire in June 2025 and the 26-year-old has made it clear he won’t sign a new deal.
The right-back came through the ranks at Liverpool and has enjoyed huge success, but has been left with a decision to make.
Despite Alexander-Arnold’s love for the Reds, he is ready for a new challenge and, this summer, he looks to have set his heart on a move to the Spanish capital.
This means he will join Madrid as a free agent.
Alexander-Arnold is one of three leading lights facing uncertain futures with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk also seeing their contracts expire this summer.