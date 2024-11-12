EPL: Amorim Tipped To Make Immediate Impact At Man Utd With Three Trophies

Former Manchester United striker, Teddy Sheringham, has backed new head coach, Ruben Amorim to win three trophies this season.

Recall that Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford and flew into the United Kingdom on Monday.

Sheringham is backing the 39-year-old to make an “Immediate impact” with the Red Devils.

READ ALSO:

He told FlashScore: “Ruben Amorim can make an immediate impact at Manchester United with a style of play that is on the front foot, taking the game to the opposition.

“If the players start playing at 100% then you could see him landing a new contract very quickly.

“Amorim could end up winning three trophies this season and doing well will give him the credibility to push for his own signings in the summer.”

Please follow and like us: