New Telegraph

November 23, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 23, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. EPL: Amorim Reveals…

EPL: Amorim Reveals When He Will Sell Man Utd Players

New Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim, has said he is not in a hurry to change his squad.

Speaking to the media for the first time on Friday, Amorim explained that he would have to understand the Premier League works before planning to change his squad.

The 39-year-old, however, said he knows the recruitment at Old Trafford must be improved upon.

READ ALSO:

He said: “We have to improve the process of recruitment, the data.

“I have to understand the league and then when everything is aligned, everyone is on the same page, we can buy and sell players.”

Amorim will take charge of his first official game on Sunday when United travel to Ipswich Town.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Destabilizing PDP Part Of Our Duty As Ruling Party – APC Chieftain
Read Next

Reward Those Who Work For His Emergence, APC Chieftain Urges Tinubu
Share
Copy Link
×