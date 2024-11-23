EPL: Amorim Reveals When He Will Sell Man Utd Players

New Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim, has said he is not in a hurry to change his squad.
Speaking to the media for the first time on Friday, Amorim explained that he would have to understand the Premier League works before planning to change his squad.
The 39-year-old, however, said he knows the recruitment at Old Trafford must be improved upon.
READ ALSO:
- EPL: We’d Like To Be 3-0 Up In 10mins Against West Ham – Guardiola
- EPL: Why I Missed Big Chance Against Man City – Son
- EPL Referee To Wear Body-Cam For Man Utd Vs Crystal Palace Clash
He said: “We have to improve the process of recruitment, the data.
“I have to understand the league and then when everything is aligned, everyone is on the same page, we can buy and sell players.”
Amorim will take charge of his first official game on Sunday when United travel to Ipswich Town.
Please follow and like us:
Tags: EPL Latest News Man United News Manchester United Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim Sport News