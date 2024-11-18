EPL: Amorim Eyes Zirkzee-Osimhen Swap Deal For Man Utd

Share

Manchester United’s Head Coach, Ruben Amorim, is eyeing a swap deal that will involve sending, Joshua Zirkzee to Napoli in order to sign, Victor Osimhen.

Zirkzee could leave the Premier League side in the January transfer window, just six months after he arrived from Bologna.

The Dutch forward has failed to impress at Old Trafford, having scored only one goal in 17 appearances.

United, under Amorim, are planning to bolster their attack in the upcoming window and have set their eyes on Osimhen.

The Red Devils want to land the Nigerian forward for a much lower price than his current release clause which is set at €75million (£63m/$79m).

They are planning to convince Napoli to allow Osimhen to come to Manchester by sending Zirkzee the other way in a cash-plus-player deal. Their initial bid will be worth €30m (£25m/$31m) in cash.

