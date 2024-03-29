EPL: Alonso Snubs Liverpool As Klopp Reolacement Revealed

Xabi Alonso, the manager of Bayer Leverkusen has reportedly snubbed the opportunity to take over for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Alonso has also decided to stay with Leverkusen for an additional year rather than play for Bundesliga rival Bayern Munich.

Since Klopp declared he was leaving the Premier League team this summer, the Spaniard has been heavily linked to the Reds.

However, Liverpool has no indication that the former midfield player intends to quit the Bundesliga leaders.

With Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton also in the running, this puts Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim as the front-runner.

It is anticipated that Amorim, 39, who did well on internal data exams, will be interviewed for the position.