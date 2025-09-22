EPL: Advantage Liverpool As Arsenal Snatch Late Point Against Man City

Liverpool were the biggest winners yesterday after Arsenal grabbed a dramatic late equaliser to hold Manchester City 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium. The result means Liverpool stay top of the Premier League table with a maximum of 15 points, while Arsenal missed the chance to close the gap.

Substitute Gabriel Martinelli was Arsenal’s hero once again, scoring in stoppage time to rescue a point for Mikel Arteta’s men. It was the second game in a row that the Brazilian came off the bench to find the net, underlining Arteta’s belief that his “finishers” can be just as important as the starting players.

City took an early lead in the ninth minute when Erling Haaland finished a swift counter-attack, sliding the ball past goalkeeper David Raya. The visitors stayed dangerous on the break, with Jeremy Doku causing problems down the wing. Arsenal struggled in the first half despite fielding a midfield of Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, and Mikel Merino.

The home crowd grew frustrated as the Gunners failed to create clear chances before the interval. Arteta sent on Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka at the start of the second half, and their energy lifted the team. Zubimendi went close with a shot from the edge of the area, while Eze forced Gianluigi Donnarumma into a fine save.

City boss Pep Guardiola reacted by switching to a back five to protect the lead as the clock ticked down. But Arsenal kept pressing, and deep into injury time, Eze slipped a clever pass to Martinelli, who calmly lifted the ball over Donnarumma to make it 1-1.