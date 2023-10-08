EPL: 10-Man Spurs Move Top With Narrow Win at Luton

…As Man United Beat Brentford With Late McTominay Double

Ten-man Tottenham Hotspur maintained their unbeaten record as a narrow win at Luton took them top of the Premier League. After going down to 10 men when Yves Bissouma was sent off just before half-time, Spurs’ winner came from Micky van de Ven, who poked home his first goal for the club on 52 minutes after James Maddison cut the ball back from a short corner.

Dutch defender Van de Ven said it was an “amazing feeling” to score the match-winning goal. “On the way to the stadium on the bus Sonny [Son Heung-min] told me: ‘You’re going to score your first goal today’,” he said on TNT Sports. “I didn’t think so. I said: ‘Maybe, who knows.’ But it is perfect because now I have scored my first goal. “I think we showed a great mentality as a team.”

Luton had captain Tom Lockyer’s low header chalked off when Elijah Adebayo was deemed to have fouled Cristian Romero as he headed Mads Andersen’s free- kick across goal. A more positive approach in the second half led to them cre- ating plenty of opportunities but Tottenham held on to leave Rob Edwards’ side without a win at home this season.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs are now unbeaten in eight Premier League games and sit two points ahead of Manchester City, who face Arsenal on Sunday. Meanwhile, Scott McTominay scored twice in stoppage time as Manchester United came from behind to record a sensational Premier League victory against Brentford at Old Trafford.

United were staring at a third successive home league loss for the first time since 1977 thanks to Mathias Jensen’s first-half effort. McTominay was only brought on with three minutes remaining as manager Erik ten Hag desperately searched for salvation – and the Scot duly provided it. He showed excellent control before firing home when Kristoffer Ajer scuffed a clearance inside his own box for the first.

Then, after Anthony Martial had a low shot saved by Thomas Strakosha, McTominay reacted quickest to a Harry Maguire flick-on and applied the priceless finish. The home fans celebrated long after the final whistle as their team headed round on a lap of honour, which was probably a bit extreme but, given the circumstances, totally understandable.