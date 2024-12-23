""" """

December 23, 2024
December 23, 2024
Epia, OrderPaper Founder, Appointed Into Global Parliamentary Group

The International Parliament Engagement Network (IPEN) has announced the appointment of Oke Epia, founder/executive director of OrderPaper Nigeria, into an international advisory group to support the development of essential resources to enhance public engagement within parliaments globally.

Epia joins an elite assembly of parliamentary officials, academics, and civil society leaders from countries such as Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, and the UK, as well as the Solomon Islands, the Isle of Man, and state parliaments in Australia, to enhance the development of a comprehensive series of eight guides on citizen engagement, designed to assist parliaments worldwide in optimising their public engagement activities.

A statement by Juliet Ollard, Senior Research and Engagement Officer for IPEN and project lead, said the initiative is supported by INTER PARES.

