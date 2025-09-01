Epelle Faults Rivers LG Poll, Says Its Democratic Scam

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TAF Africa, Jake Epelle, has outrightly condemned the conduct of the Rivers State Local Government (LG) election held on Saturday, August 30, 2025, describing it as a democratic scam.

Reacting to the outcome of the LG poll, Epelle said the just-concluded election was totally unconstitutional, having been conducted by a government that was democratically elected.

Speaking on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, Epelle said the figures did not accurately represent what actually occurred during the exercise, warning that the elections were a looming constitutional crisis in the state as they would be challenged in court.

READ ALSO

“It is unfortunate, we’re living in interesting times, especially politically speaking, and what played out in River State, on Saturday, can only be described as unprecedented political manoeuvring, which is sort of a sham, and what looks like a democratic scam.

“I say that to buttress that point. I say that everything about this election that was held on Saturday was totally illegal and unconstitutional.

“The people of River State, we are smart, we’re civilised. They probably thought that people would take to the streets, and I did call on the people, especially the good youth of River State, not to fall into their trap.

“It is absolutely a slap on the people of River State, and we cannot continue the way we are going,” he added.