Epe LG Boss Urges Christians To Emulate Jesus

Share

The Chairman of the Epe Local Government Council in Lagos State Surah Animashaun has called on Christians to follow in the footsteps of Jesus Christ by showing love to others and cooperating with the leadership of society.

In her Christmas message, she also called for more prayers for the council, state and Nigeria as a whole, stating that the challenges facing the country are surmountable with prayers, patience, dedication, perseverance and decisive actions. Animashaun said:

“It is understandable that the country, states, including Epe Local Government, is going through tough times but residents of the council must believe in God and trust in the government.

“I wish all residents of the council a Merry Christmas. Christmas presents us with the opportunity to relive the message taught by the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ and to follow the path.

“In his birth, Jesus Christ taught us the lessons of love, humility and through his life, we were taught the lessons of sacrificial living and respect for lawful authority.

“I encourage our people to emulate Christ by spreading love and reaching out to others at this trying time.

“As an administration, we are not unaware of the tough times the council is going through but we are doing everything possible to mitigate the effects of the economic hardship, and non-availability of electricity in the council area.”

Share

Please follow and like us: