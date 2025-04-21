Epe Council Boss Insists Nigeria’ll Be Great

Share

The Chairperson, Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State, Princess Surah Animashaun has urged Nigerians, Lagosians and Epe indigenes to continue being confident and believe strongly in the efforts at making the country, Lagos and Epe council great.

In her Easter message which personally signed, the Chairperson noted that the season reminds humanity that the Almighty God can turn unpleasant situations round for good.

Recognising that Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future, Princess Animashaun maintained that it has been a rare privilege for her to serve as Chairman of the Council from 2021 to 2025.

She advised Epe residents and Nigerians to celebrate the season with family members, neighbours and community members, in love, showing kindness, and forgiveness.

She noted that the two great events in the Christian calendar – Good Friday and Easter, symbolise the triumph of good over evil, and prays that the season awakens in Christians, the spirit of dedication to public good and selfless service to the nation.

