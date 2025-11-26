EP Review: Modola Glows On New Light, Radiant That Balances Swagger

Modola’s debut EP, New Light, is a confident declaration from someone who has lived between worlds and is now staking her claim in Afropop. Born Temidola Awosika on April 17, 2005, in Lagos but raised in Milan, she brings a truly global perspective to her music.

She’s academically inclined too: Modola has spoken publicly about being a scholar with “multiple degrees.” A mix of intellect, athleticism, and artistry; all put together, she makes one feel like a truly multidimensional creator—not chasing fame, but building something rooted and long-lasting.

The influences are just as wide-ranging: she mentions icons like Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, and Rihanna, but also reaches back for inspiration to her African heritage.

In interviews, she’s described the creative process as deeply personal, letting melodies guide her, writing from lived experience, and collaborating with producers who get her vision.

The rollout around New Light has also elevated Modola’s momentum. She hosted an EP release party that drew strong industry attention, earning co-signs from heavyweight artists such as Skales, Runtown, and other established voices in the Afropop scene—a rare level of endorsement for a debut project. The EP was released under PG Records and Base World.

Across New Light, Modola demonstrates a lyrical clarity and emotional intelligence that feel unusually refined for such a young artist. Her writing blends ambition, reflection, and cultural grounding with a global sensibility shaped by her upbringing between Lagos and Milan.

The multilingual choices — English, Yoruba, and bursts of Italian — never feel ornamental; they operate as part of her identity, allowing her to move fluidly between worlds both sonically and narratively.

What stands out most is how consistent her storytelling is across the six tracks. Each song anchors a distinct theme — discipline, peace, ambition, financial reality, self-affirmation, spiritual sovereignty — yet together they form a narrative arc that mirrors Modola’s own journey of transition, self-belief, and creative independence.

New Light opens with “Talk” — A Identity Through Rhythm & Resilience. “Talk” is Modola’s clearest mission statement — a sharp, percussive fusion of Afropop bounce and melodic street-pop.

The track is built around a cyclical, almost hypnotic drum pattern that mirrors the repetitive chatter she’s pushing back against.

Her lyric, “As dem dey talk their talk / I dey work my work,” cuts through the mix with a clarity that feels both dismissive and self-assured.

What elevates the track is her phrasing — she delivers the hook with a conversational glide, then switches to a more forceful cadence in the verses, embodying the tension between gossip and self-determination.

The “ten stallions” metaphor is theatrical but effective; she’s painting herself as an engine of stamina, not a byproduct of hype. “Talk” succeeds because Modola treats confidence not as bravado, but as discipline. It’s the opening chapter of someone who has already learned to subtract noise from purpose.

“No Stress” — A Warm, Multilingual Meditation on Soft Life & Self-Preservation. “No Stress” is deceptively breezy. Underneath the mellow drumline and airy chords is some of Modola’s strongest writing on the EP. The Italian line

“Sarò una stella, non importa la stalla,” isn’t just stylistic flair — it’s biography. It positions her cross-continental identity as part of the song’s emotional backbone.

Vocally, she moves with a honeyed softness, stretching syllables just enough to make the chorus feel like a mantra. This is Modola leaning into soft life as resistance — a refusal to be dragged into chaos, comparison, or performative struggle.

Her tone is unhurried, almost velvet-like. The production leaves her plenty of space to float, allowing subtle bass drops and shakers to fill the edges without intruding. “No Stress” works because it’s spiritually aligned with its message: a song about peace that actually sounds peaceful.

“Oro Owo” — A Study in Ambition, Cultural Grounding & Controlled Urgency. “Oro Owo” is where Modola flexes her most mature songwriting. Built on a slightly darker, more urgent production bed, the track balances street-pop energy with reflective lyricism. Lines like

“Oro owo lobami… Anu ni no bere bami se Amin” highlights not just financial aspiration but the ethics surrounding it — mercy, timing, humility.

Modola’s delivery is sharper here, more rhythmic, riding the beat with a syncopation that feels almost percussive. There’s a subtle tension in her voice, a hunger that drives the song without tipping into desperation.

Production-wise, the track uses layered chants and filtered ad-libs to build atmosphere, giving “Oro Owo” an anthemic, communal feel. It’s not just about her hustle — it’s about the collective pressures and prayers familiar to anyone raised in Nigerian urban culture. This is, in many ways, the EP’s moral center.

“Masun” — Electronic Minimalism, Spiritual Urgency & Athletic Precision

“Masun” is the EP’s most rhythm-driven track — fitting, given its themes of vigilance and ambition. The phrase “masun” (“don’t sleep”) is both literal and metaphorical, and Modola leans into that duality.

Her lyric,

“I control my destiny / I don’t believe in fate,”

is the most declarative line on the entire project.

There’s an athlete’s mentality in the writing — echoes of her sports background — and she layers these affirmations over an intentionally sparse beat, almost minimalist. The empty pockets in the production create tension, making every vocal entry feel like a pulse.

Her vocal delivery is crisp, almost staccato in certain stretches, contrasting sharply with the warm harmonies that decorate the hook. “Masun” is the EP’s heartbeat — a motivational record dressed in sleek Afropop production.

“Billing” — Swagger, Financial Philosophy & Feminine Agency on a Bounce Beat

“Billing” might be the EP’s most outwardly playful track, but it’s also one of its most subversive. On the surface, it’s a groove-heavy, dance-ready bop. Underneath, it’s Modola asserting financial autonomy and emotional boundaries.

Her line:

“You can’t take my confidence,” carries the weight of the track. It’s half warning, half affirmation.

She plays with cadence beautifully here — alternating between melodic flows and rap-like phrasing, giving the song a dual personality. The hook’s bounce feels effortless, supported by tightly programmed drums and a bassline that pushes the track forward without overpowering her voice.

Where many artists might turn “billing” into a materialistic anthem, Modola flips it into a declaration of self-value. She’s not just talking money — she’s talking control.

“Kontrolla” — Spiritual Freedom, Existential Calm & a Slow-Burn Confidence

“Kontrolla” is the EP’s emotional release — the place where all the ambition, pressure, gossip, and expectation dissolve into spiritual stillness. It’s slower, more meditative, with airy production that almost feels weightless.

Her lyric,

“Nothing fit to control me,”

is delivered not with aggression, but with serenity — which makes it even more powerful. She’s not fighting for control; she owns it.

The production uses soft pads, echo-drenched vocals, and subtle percussive accents to create a reflective, almost celestial atmosphere. Her voice sits at the centre like a steady flame.

As a closer, “Kontrolla” reframes the entire EP. It suggests that Modola’s journey isn’t just about career success, but about self-mastery — an artist learning to stay centred even while rising.

Final Critical Verdict

Modola delivers a debut EP that is impressively coherent, emotionally resonant, and musically ambitious without overreaching. Her voice — both literally and as a writer — feels fully formed, supported by production that allows her global identity and Nigerian roots to coexist effortlessly.

She brings the melodic instinct of today’s Afropop, but with the lyrical intentionality of an artist who has something to say. What makes New Light special is not just how it sounds, but how clearly Modola understands her own artistic compass. Beyond its lyrical depth, New Light has also been making a noticeable commercial impact.

The EP has been enjoying heavy rotation on major national radio stations such as Soundcity FM, The Beat 99.9 FM, Urban Radio, Trace Africa, and Cool FM.

A striking debut that positions Modola as one of Afropop’s most promising storytellers.