Enzo’s Late Goal Shocks City As Chelsea Steal Point

Enzo Fernandez scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Chelsea ended a tumultuous week by claiming a worthy Premier League point at title-chasing Manchester City.

Calum McFarlane, usually Chelsea’s under-21s coach, has taken charge of the first team on an interim basis following the departure of Enzo Maresca on Thursday. His side frustrated City for large periods, even after going behind, before Argentine Fernandez poked in at the third attempt to rescue a draw.

The win looked to be heading to City following Tijjani Reijnders’ first-half strike, but consecutive draws mean they have now fallen six points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Chelsea set up with a low block and it took until the 37th minute for the first shot on target when Erling Haaland’s deflected shot looked to be looping over Filip Jorgensen, but the Chelsea goalkeeper recovered superbly to tip the ball wide.

A minute later the Norwegian striker cut inside and thumped an effort which rattled the post as City sensed a goal was coming their way.