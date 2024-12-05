Enyimba, Zamalek Confed Cup Tie In Doubt As Players Threaten Boycott

Share

The CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage clash between Enyimba International and Zamalek of Egypt, scheduled for Saturday, hangs in the balance as Zamalek players threaten to boycott the game over unpaid salaries.

According to an Egyptian media personality Khaled El-Ghandour, Zamalek is grappling with a severe financial crisis, revealing that the players had not received any payments since the beginning of the current season.

El-Ghandour, who disclosed this on the AlMahwar channel further explained that the players had demanded advance payments on their contracts for the new season otherwise they may not play for the team again until the demand is met.

El-Ghandour added that the players approached the team’s football director, Abdel-Wahid Al-Sayed, seeking intervention to address the delayed payments.

“The situation inside the club is extremely unstable, and the players are unwilling to continue under these conditions,” El-Ghandour said during the interview.

Share

Please follow and like us: