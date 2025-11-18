New Telegraph

November 18, 2025
Enyimba Suspend Eguma, Assistants Over Poor Results

Enyimba have announced the suspension of their head coach, Stanley Eguma, following a run of poor results. Eguma’s assistants, Ndubuisi Nduka and Joseph Boma, were also suspended by the club.

The People’s Elephant took the decision following Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat to Wikki Tourists. It was their second home loss of the 2025/26 season.

Assistant Coach Lawrence Ukaegbu will now take interim charge as the club begins a full performance review ahead of the crucial matchday 14 clash with Katsina United in Jos. Enyimba currently occupy 11th position on the NPFL table with 17 points from 13 games.

