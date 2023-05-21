Enyimba, Sunshine, Doma, Three Others Battle For Super 6 Slot

The Nigeria Premier Football League reaches its climax on Sunday, May 21 (today) will a lot of deciding games taking place in various centres with teams either fighting for the Super 6 or how to escape relegation. Three teams already secured their space in the season ending Super 6 with six others still standing a good chance of qualifying. In Group A, Insurance already secured their slot in the Super 6 with two others expected to join them on the final day.

It is going to be a strong season ending defining games with Enyimba, Remo Stars and Akwa United fighting for the remaining two slots. Remo Stars is better poised to get one of the slots as they will be playing at home against Kwara United, a team already assured of their position in the elite division ahead of the new campaign. It is going to be a tough battle for Enyimba and Akwa United as they will be away to Shooting Stars and Gombe United respectively. A draw might be enough for Enyimba as long as Akwa Utd failed to get more than a point from their trip to Gombe on the same night. Group B is another tough place with three teams fighting for just the remaining position after Rivers United and Lobi Stars already picked two of the three positions in the group.

Currently fifth on the log, Abia Warriors will be hosting third place Doma United and a win with other games working in their favour, Abia Warriors might sneak into the top three and a place in the Super 6 with a draw almost good enough for Doma provided Sunshine Stars failed to get more than a point in their game at home against already relegated Dakkada FC. The two relegation slots in Group A already sorted, while Dakkada already out of contention, the remaining relegation will likely be between Wikki Tourists and Bayelsa United. Bayelsa United must get a win at home against Niger Tornadoes to be sure of survival while Wikki Tourists on the other hands will have their hand full against Lobi Stars, who already secured their position in the top three and a place in the Super 6.