Enyimba dethrone Rivers Utd as NPFL champions

Record Nigeria Premier Football League winner, Enyimba FC, extends their title wins to nine after winning the 2022/2023 league season. The People’s Elephant were forced to a 1-1 draw by defending champion, Rivers United, to finished the just concluded Championship Playoff with nine points but with a better goal difference.

The top three teams finished with nine points each with Enyimba ending the tournament with plus four goals while Remo Stars, who finished second ended the championship with nine points and plus three as the defending champion, also with nine points settled for the Confederation Cup with plus two goals difference.

The final day started with Sunshine Stars defeating Lobi Stars 3-1 to end the playoff in the fourth position while Remo compounded Bendel Insurance woes with a 1-0 defeat, as the previously unbeaten team finished fifth with three points. The final game of the day was winners take al but it ended 1-1 as Enyimba ran away with the title to make it nine titles in their history.