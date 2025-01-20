Enyimba Crash Out Of CAF Confederation Cup

Share

Enyimba yesterday crashed out of this year’s CAF Confederation Cup after they fell 3-1 at Zamalek in their final group game in Cairo.

Enyimba finished third in Group D with five points, while closest rivals Al Masry joined fellow Egyptian club Zamalek in the quarterfinal of the competition after they beat Black Bulls of Mozambique 3-1 to record nine points.

Zamalek, who rested several key players, raced to a 2-0 lead before striker Ifeanyi Ihemekwele scored his fourth goal of the competition in the 57th minute.

The tie was beyond the reach of the nine-time champions when Zamalek netted a third goal late on.

