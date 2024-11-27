Enyimba City Bubbles As Aba International Trade Fair Kicks Off

Share

All is set for the kick-off of the 2024 Aba International Trade Fair, slated for November 28 (tomorrow) to December seven (7), 2024.

Abia State Deputy Governor, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu on final inspection of the Aba Mega Mall, venue of the Trade Fair on Wednesday, declared that the Enyimba City, is fully ready to host the fair.

Addressing journalists after the inspection, Emetu said that he is satisfied with the manner of preparation and things that have been out in place for the Trade Fair.

“Here is conducive to our industrialists and business people of all levels. A lot of companies have shown support and with what I’m seeing here today, I’m satisfied that we are prepared for the trade fair.”

He said that government is proud of Aba people and is aware that they are also ready to be wonderful hosts, as information about the 10 day event have been passed to the people, through different media.

“The State Orientation Agency, has been notifying our residents more about the event. There has also been door-to-door sensitization in conjunction with the Aba Chamber of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA).

“We have been communicating with the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to reach those in the various Local Government Areas to expose themselves to the world.

“Aba, people have been industrious and hardworking. The presence of goog government is just an icing on the cake for Aba people. We promised to make things easier for them. They don’t even need much, except a few things like good roads and security. We urge everyone to take part.”

The Chairman of the Aba International Trade Fair Joint Planning Committee, Chief Nwaka Inem, said that the booths are now fully ready for the companies that have already subscribed, noting that the committee has also made provisions for others that have indicated interest to participate in the fair.

“The companies have arrived. The stands are currently being decorated and branded, by their owners so, we are ready.”

Share

Please follow and like us: