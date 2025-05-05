Enyiekere Assumes Duty As 6th NASS Commission Chairman

Share

Chief Saviour Enyiekere has officially assumed duty as the sixth Executive Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), pledging to prioritize staff welfare, harmonious working relationships, and enhanced productivity within the Service.

Enyiekere, alongside eleven Commissioners, resumed duties on Monday at the Commission’s headquarters in Utako, Abuja, shortly after being sworn in by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa. His appointment marks a historic milestone as he becomes the first Southern Nigerian to head the Commission since its establishment on June 19, 2001.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued late Monday by Emmanuel Anyigor, Deputy Director of Information and Spokesperson of the Commission.

According to the statement, the newly sworn-in Commissioners include Mr. Hanmation Mark Tersoo and Mr. Salisu Umar Agboola-Balogun from the North-Central zone; Alhaji Lawan Maina Mahmud and Aminu Ibrahim Malle from the North-East; Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi and Hon. Yusuf A. Tabuka from the North-West; Chief Festus Ifesinachi Odii from the South-East; Mary Samuel Ekpenyong and Mr. Patrick Giwa from the South-South; and Mrs. Taiwo Olukemi Oluga alongside Mr. Ipesa-Balogun Afeez from the South-West.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held at the Commission’s Conference Room, Enyiekere expressed gratitude to President Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and the National Assembly leadership for entrusting him with the role. He pledged to steer the Commission towards fulfilling its mandate in support of Nigeria’s legislative arm.

“I am committed to improving the welfare of our staff, fostering unity, and ensuring that productivity remains at the core of our operations,” he said.

In a goodwill message, the Clerk to the National Assembly, Barrister Kamoru Ogunlana, assured the new Commission of the full cooperation of the National Assembly Management, urging the leadership to ensure inclusivity in key decisions.

Also speaking at the event, the Secretary to the Commission, Mr. Lucky U. Ikharo, who presented the handover documents to Enyiekere, reaffirmed the commitment of the NASC management to support the new leadership in achieving the Commission’s objectives.

Share