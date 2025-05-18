Enwezoh Celebrates Keystone  Chairman, Chukwudozie On Doctorate Degree

Share

Chairman, Songholi Industries Limited, Prince Obidigbo Enwezoh has described the Group Executive Director of Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited, Lady Ada Chukwudozie as a role model and source of inspiration for the womenfolk.

According to Enwezoh, Lady Chukwudozie is a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist per excellence, who has consistently made invaluable contributions to the social and economic development of Nigeria through various platforms.

The business mogul commended the Chairman of Keystone bank for her giant accomplishments in all spheres of life.

In a congratulatory message to Lady Chukwudozie, who will be conferred with a honorary doctorate degree by the Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra state on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Enwezoh also extended his goodwill message to the husband of the honouree and Chairman of Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited, Sir Daniel Chukwudozie.

He said, ” I felicitate with the Chairman of Keystone bank, Lady Ada Chukwudozie on her well deserved award of a honourary doctorate degree by the Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

“Having sustained a good pedigree in the business world and coupled with your contributions to humanity, it is a well deserved recognition of accomplishments.

“I commend the Odumegwu Ojukwu University for recognizing the entrepreneur for her good works”.

Enwezoh while urging the awardee to sustain her achievements, called on the womenfolk to embrace and emulate the exemplary leadership qualities of Lady Chukwudozie.

Share