Enwenzoh Salutes Obi Of Onitsha On NAL Award

The Chairman of Songholi Industries Limited, Prince Obidigbo Enwezoh, has congratulated the Obi of Onitsha, Dr. Nnaemeka Achebe, on his conferment as a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL).

Describing the monarch as a selfless, genuine and patriotic statesman, the Onitsha Prince stressed that the Obi of Onitsha remains the rallying point for the people of Anambra state and Ndigbo in general.

While commending the Nigeria Academy of Letters (NAL) for the honour bestowed on the traditional ruler, Enwezoh applauded the leadership style of the awardee, adding that leaders should emulate the remarkable qualities of the Obi of Onitsha.

He said, ” I felicitate with the people of Onitsha and Anambra state at large on the conferment of the Obi of Onitsha, Dr Nnaemeka Achebe as a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL).

“The award is a testament to the invaluable contributions of the well-respected monarch to nation-building in various capacities.

“I applaud the Nigerian Academy of Letters for recognising and acknowledging the giant accomplishments of the Obi of Onitsha.

“It is indeed a well-deserved honour for the monarch”.

Enwezoh prayed for continued success and a peaceful reign for the traditional ruler.