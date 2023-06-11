ENWAF Takes Campaign To BDGS

A Non-Governmental Organization known as Eunice Nnachi Women Advocacy Foundation (ENWAF) at the weekend took its ‘Save Our Children Campaign to Bishop Dimeari Grammar School (BDGS), Ovom, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital.

The sensitisation programme which kicked off in the month of May 2023 at St. Jude’s Girls secondary school rounded off at BDGS, school premises on Friday.

Eunice Nnachi the CEO/founder of ENWAF urged them to speak up whenever they experienced any form of Gender-based violence, GBV, noting that, it’s not peculiar to girls only.

She said GBV not only have detrimental effects on the academic outcomes of the victims but also affects them socially, psychologically, physically and emotionally.

She, however, urged the boys to stay away from cybercrime, drugs, cultism and other social vices occasioned by peer group pressures and environmental factors.

Also speaking, the public relations officer of the group, Aqua Douye Akpuruku, educated the students on the dangers of drug abuse and involvement in cultism.

Akpuruku noted that youths who experiment with drugs and other substances put their health and safety at risk, adding that declining grades; absenteeism from school and other activities, as well as behavioural problems are problems associated with substance abuse.

Ebizimo Agenda, also stressed the need to exhibit punctuality and decent in school and all aspects of life, noting that, it will take the students far in life, and also build their self-confidence.

Preye Ombu who spoke on the threats of cybercrime and bullying in society, also provided tips for secondary school students to safeguard themselves.

According to her, “The tips include using strong passwords, avoiding sharing personal information online, being wary of 419 attempts, thinking before posting to prevent cyberbullying, reporting any form of bullying, not responding to bullying, and talking to a trusted person.”

She further emphasized on the need to be mindful of the potential dangers on the internet and to not engage in cybercrime.

The students of BDGS, applauded the gesture of the group, noting that the sensitisation was a good initiative, calling on stakeholders and government at all levels to give the group the necessary support to enable them to do more for society.

The high point of the sensitization campaign visit was the donation of dozens of exercise books to the students.