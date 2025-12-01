Envoys Seek Easier Visas To Boost African Travel

Diplomats and travel experts have urged African nations to strengthen bilateral agreements and simplify visa rules to support seamless movement across the continent.

They made the call at the maiden Heirs Insurance Travel Festival held in Lagos on Saturday. Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, Manuel Innocencio, speaking on “Passport Power and Diplomacy”, urged African governments to sign more agreements to ease travel.

Innocencio said Kenya and Rwanda were deliberately opening their borders and encouraged others to follow their lead for smoother travel experiences. “Strengthening border control systems will help the African Continental Free Trade Area function effectively across the continent,” he said.

He added that Nigeria and Brazil shared deep cultural ties and invited Nigerians to explore Brazil’s historical and cultural heritage. Angolan Ambassador to Nigeria, Jose Bamóquina Zau, said visa requirements remained a major barrier to seamless African travel.

He noted that rising travel costs could be addressed through better connectivity, increased competition and stronger infrastructure. Zau said travel from Brazil required strict profiling, a passport and a visa for entry. He added that Angola made visa applications easy, with embassies in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

“Visitors staying at least ten days can receive an Angolan visa within 24 hours,” he said. He added that longer stays required letters of invitation before visas could be issued.

Stephanie Busari, Founder of SBB Media, urged Nigerians to amplify positive national stories to attract more tourists. Travel content creator, Adenike Tejuosho, advised applicants to submit consistent and accurate details to avoid visa rejection. Another creator, Zim Erobu, criticised embassies that deny visas without refunds, calling the practice unfair.